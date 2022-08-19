St. Anthony plans their Fall Dinner and Fair

St. Anthony Catholic Church in Lafayette has set their Fall Dinner and Fair event for September 10.

The event will be held at the church, located at 600 Madeline Avenue from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

A chicken dinner will be offered from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The church is requesting a $10 donation per plate.

There will be a fair and concessions from noon until 7 p.m., with food like hot dogs, hamburgers, nachos, snow cones.

There will be a sweet shop, local vendors, a health fair, games and prizes.

DJ Vinnie V will provide the music from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., and Donna Angelle and her Zydeco Posse will provide live music from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The fair is an outdoor event.

No pets or glass containers are allowed. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs. Alcohol will be served, but proper ID will be required.

All funds raised will support the church.