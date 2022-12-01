St. Anthony Park receives receptacle donation

St. Anthony Park received five new trash cans from Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB).

KLB Affiliate Keep Lafayette Beautiful and Lafayette Consolidated Government staff identified St. Anthony Park as needing replacement trash cans to replace drums that were susceptible to being blown over.

A litter assessment was performed as part of the grant application, and it was determined that the litter present at the park was a result of barrels tipping over and from citizens who did not use the barrels.

The purpose of the Keep Louisiana Beautiful Trash Receptacle Grant is to transform public spaces into beautiful, clean places by encouraging people to throw their trash away instead of littering.

Data collected over the last two years shows a reduction of litter by 56% in areas where trash receptacles are installed and maintained.

The five trash receptacles granted by Keep Louisiana Beautiful have been installed and are ready for use by park visitors.

The bins are sturdy enough to withstand inclement weather and are equipped with Keep Louisiana Beautiful messaging to encourage use.