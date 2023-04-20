Spring Fest happening this Saturday

Parish Proud is celebrating Earth Day Saturday, April 22 at Moncus Park.

Spring Fest will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Parish Proud will be joining other environmental vendors in educating and encouraging the community in gardening, growing and cultivation.

Strategic Director for Parish Proud, Chuck LeGrange tells KATC, "Parish Proud, for those who don't know, is a very much a service oriented organization. We're people powered. We love to go into places and spaces and use the power of the people to transform them. Whether its picking up litter, doing beautification projects, planting trees, painting homes, painting public spaces. That's what we're all about.

"We're really encouraging the community to come out, come and play with us. Come have a good time. Try your hand at winning a prize. We're also really excited that we're part of SOLA Giving Day, which is the community foundation of Acadiana's online giving day. We want to raise five thousand dollars and we're really happy to announce that we actaually have a twenty-five hundred dollar match...so all dollars up to twenty- five hundred will be doubled," Development Director of Parish Proud, Sarah Mary Toce added.

For more information, you can visit the Parish Proud website by clicking here.