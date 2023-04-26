Spring and Fall Bach Lunch line-up released

Downtown Lafayette Unlimited has announced the Spring and Fall line-ups for Bach Lunch.

The lunchtime concerts are presented on Fridays in Downtown Lafayette.

This year, there are two concerts planned in the spring and two concerts planned in the fall.

Here's the line-up:

Friday, April 28 – Parc International

Dustin Gaspard and His Rockabye Choir

(Festival International Kick-Off)

Friday, May 19 – Parc Sans Souci

Zach Edwards and the Medicine

Friday, October 13 – Parc Sans Souci

Michael Juan Nunez + Eric Adcock

(Festivals Acadiens et Créoles Kick-Off)

Friday, October 20 – Parc Sans Souci

Major Handy and the Louisiana Blues Band ft. Sharona Thomas

Food vendors will be available for attendees to purchase lunch at 11:00 a.m., and live music will begin at 12:00 p.m. Patrons are urged to bring blankets and chairs to enjoy the show picnic-style.

Downtown officials say sponsors for the event are: Oats & Marino, with support from Evangeline Maid, CGI, DDG, Louisiana Cultural District, Louisiana Office of Cultural Development, Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission (LCVC), and Home Bank.