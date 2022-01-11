Spirit of Acadiana: The Power of a baby bottle

So the Desormeaux Foundation has its Baby Bottle Campaign. Why does it have a Baby Bottle Campaign? Well, look at that face. That face… tells you everything you need to know."

Phillip Camel says its a way to get information out.

"It's a way to get the information that's inside of everyone of those bottles to families, to girls, to individuals who need us. And need us without having to call someone, talk to someone. If they find themselves in a problem pregnancy situation, all the information they need to get in touch with us in that bottle."

The Desormeaux Foundation is a nonprofit organization rooted in a pro-life mission, a mission that includes giving women with unplanned pregnancies…help and hope…. Essentially, the tools they need to make it through new life journeys.

These baby bottles many Catholics saw in their churches over the weekend?… These can be filled with your donations, donations that will help the Desormeaux Foundation pay for…

"Diapers, formula and wipes, because that's something everyone associates with babies. But with our girls it can range from car payments, rent payments, utility bill payments, school tuition, we do all of that for our girls," Camel says.

Proceeds from the Baby Bottle Campaign cover about 40% of the Foundation's annual budget, and funds programs such as the St. Marguerite Do-you-ville Home (St. Marguerite D'Youville) which provides a haven for up to six pregnant yet homeless women.

January, by the way, is Respect Life Month….

And Phillip Camel says…. Give if you feel… it's the right thing to do…

"But if you can't give, pray. Because my favorite saying of all is 'money can't get prayers, but prayers can get money."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel