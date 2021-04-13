Spirit of Acadiana: Ninety Years of Dedication at UL Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — Anita Babineaux 50 years. Joseph Bergeron nearly 41.

Two longtime UL employees, who have put down roots and moved lives.

"This one is the one job I dearly love,” says Babineaux. “That's why I've stayed here so long. I love the work, and I love the people I work with, too."

"I'm surprised I was here so long,” laughs Bergeron, “but you know, when you love doing something, it's like-- in this particular case-- a couple months have gone by, that's it."

What a ride for Joseph "Pete" Bergeron at KRVS Radio.

Until about a month ago, he hosted Bonjour Louisiane.

Bergeron remembers reading a classified at back in 1981 which read, “…French announcer needed', and I thought, 'It's been years since I used my first language, but I'd love to try it.' They liked me, so here I am."

Sure, there were times Bergeron thought of leaving; but the people, the show, the music kept him turning on the microphone.

“It’s been a great ride. It's like a big rollercoaster; thrills and spills,” he says.

"Brazda…,” chuckles Anita Babineaux as she goes through files in the U.L. Registrar’s records vault. “You were a good student, that’s all I’ll say.”

Babineaux started in the Registrar's office back in March of 1971.

"It goes by really fast,” she recalls. “Whenever you think about it, then next thing you know, you've reached 50."

She started as a typist and is now an I.T. supervisor.

She thought of retiring, but when her husband died in 2018, Babineaux says, “Working was the one thing that helped me through it. That and the support from the people I work with.”

And when it comes to being recognized for half-a-century at the University?

“I was surprised when I saw it on Facebook I said, ‘Oh, no’. And I started getting all of these messages from people, it does make me feel real good that I’m being recognized. It makes you feel good and I’m humbled by it.”

