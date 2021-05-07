Speed bumps installed in Target parking lot on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — Speed bumps have been installed in the parking lot around Target in the River City Marketplace on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette on Friday.

In April, KATC reported that the parking lot at night attracts some who use River City Marketplace's parking lot to race trucks and sports cars, which became a concern for local businesses and residents in the area.

The amount of vehicles racing around the parking lot at night even led to several accidents for customers of the surrounding businesses.

