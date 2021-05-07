Southside High School will return to hybrid learning due to increase in COVID-19 cases

The Lafayette Parish School System announced Friday that Southside High School will transition to hybrid learning for all students effective Monday, May 10, 2021, until further notice due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Students will return to a hybrid A/B schedule, with Monday, Wednesday, and Friday being an A day.

Students will follow the same hybrid schedule and attend school on alternating days as they did earlier in the school year.

LPSS said the following in a statement Friday evening: "We implore our entire community to join us in helping slow the spread of this virus. The weather is nice and everyone wants to enjoy activities, but mitigation measures outside the school day and on weekends are still extremely important.

We want to remind everyone to wear masks, limit large gatherings, and be proactive in social distancing. We want to do what we can to keep our students in school until the end of May."

LPSS says more information for students will be provided by school administration.

Note: A previous version of this story stated that Southside High was returning to virtual learning. It has since been updated to reflect that the school is returning to hybrid learning.

