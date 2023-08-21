Southside High classes close due to AC issues

Southside High School students did not attend classes Monday because of air conditioning issues.

Classes will resume Tuesday, according to Amanda Blanco, spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish School System.

Lafayette has a real chance of seeing its all time hottest temperature (107) on Thursday.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel