Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Southbound lanes of Ambassador Caffery at Settlers Trace closed after vehicle hits hydrant

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online
generic police lights
police lights
Posted at 7:40 AM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 08:41:54-04

Lafayette Police say the southbound intersection of Ambassador Caffery at Settlers Trace is shut down following a Friday morning crash.

The intersection was closed after a vehicle struck a fire hydrant in the area.

Crews are currently on scene attempting to shut off the water to the hydrant.

Police say that there were no injuries as a result of the crash.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.