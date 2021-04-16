Southbound lanes of Ambassador Caffery at Settlers Trace closed after vehicle hits hydrant

Lafayette Police say the southbound intersection of Ambassador Caffery at Settlers Trace is shut down following a Friday morning crash.

The intersection was closed after a vehicle struck a fire hydrant in the area.

Crews are currently on scene attempting to shut off the water to the hydrant.

Police say that there were no injuries as a result of the crash.

