Southbound lane of Ambassador Caffery at Dulles Drive reopens

The Public Works Department announced on Thursday that the Ambassador Caffery Southbound outside lane at Dulles Drive has opened for traffic.

According to officials all existing lanes on Ambassador Caffery are functioning.

Work on the area of road began on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

The southbound outside lane of Ambassador Caffery were closed while construction crews built a right-hand turn lane from Ambassador onto Dulles.

The lane will allow drivers to turn without slowing down traffic flow on Ambassador.

