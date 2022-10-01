South Louisiana Community Health Summit commences fifth year downtown Lafayette

Vermilion Street in Lafayette is now open again.

Vermilion Street was closed most of the day for the South Louisiana Community Health Summit, marking the fifth year Beacon Community Connections has hosted the fair.

Centered around this years theme of "Elevating the Conversation," the fair began with a panel driven by discussions to better understand the dimensions of health literacy and positive patient experience.

Chief Medical Officer of Ochsner Lafayette General, Amanda Logue, tells KATC that Louisiana is all about it's festivals and can be a great way to incorporate food and music while providing useful tools toward living healthier lifestyles.

"We should be able to get together as leaders and have fun while we educate people and give people access to resources that they might not have otherwise," Logue added.

