Soil collection ceremony honors lynching victim

LAFAYETTE PARISH — "Move the Mindset" honored a Lafayette man who was lynched in 1906.

Today, a soil sample was collected from the site where Antoine Domingue was lynched.

That soil labeled with Domingue's name was place at the pavilion behind Carencro City Hall honoring lynching victims this morning.

The Community Remembrance Project recognizes the need to memorialize documented victims of racial violence as a means of fostering meaningful dialogue about race and justice today, they say.

Domingue is one of 6 Lafayette Parish lynching victims that have been identified by the Equal Justice Initiative, located in Montgomery, Alabama.

Fred Prejean, from Move the Mindset -a Lafayette advocacy non-profit, told KATC, "Those folks were lynched - had their respect and dignity taken from them by virtue for lynching that occurred and part of what we do is restore that respect and dignity by having these memorial services on their behalf. "

Reports say that Domingue was beaten and robbed by 50 or more masked men for his horse and buggy. Domingue managed to return after the assault and walked back to his home on Judge Abbadie to retrieve his gun when he way lunched. They say six white caps were arrested and later released.

It was an era called a Nidir, a heightened period of racism, following reconstruction from 1877 to 1915 when a number of lynchings and beatings of African-Americans taken place.

"We have to remember out history in order that we don't repeat it," Prejean stated.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel