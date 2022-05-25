Smoke testing scheduled in Scott for checking sewer lines

Next week, the City of Scott will be checking sewer lines with the help of smoke.

Residents may see the coming from vent stacks on houses or holes in the ground starting on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

The City of Scott says they are beginning a “SEWER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM” to help eliminate the high cost of rainwater entering the City of Scott sewer system.

Inspection crews will begin conducting a physical survey of the wastewater collection (sewer) system in this area.

An important phase of the survey is the smoke testing which, officials say, is nontoxic and creates no fire hazard.

While smoke should not enter homes, if smoke does enter a home, doors and windows should be opened to ventilate the house. Occupants should then leave the premises until the smoke dissipates.

If you contact a member of the smoke testing crew in your block, they will advise as to where and why the smoke has entered the building, officials say.

If it is not possible to contact a crew member, please call Grooms Engineering at (337) 261-0693 or the City of Scott at (337) 233-1130 to schedule another smoke test. Smoke in our home usually indicates a leak in your household plumbing.

The city says that smoke entering a home or business through defective plumbing indicates a situation that must be corrected.

Photographs may be taken of the smoke testing in your neighborhood and the city is asking for cooperation in allowing the photographer to take these pictures.

Following the survey, Scott officials say repairs will be made in some locations in the very near future. Smoke testing in the area will require several weeks to complete.

