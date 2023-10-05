Watch Now
SLCC's Lafayette Campus to host a Professional Workshop Day

Posted at 7:05 AM, Oct 05, 2023
LAFAYETTE, La. — On Thursday, October 5, from 10 am to 2 pm, Career Services at South Louisiana Community College's Lafayette Campus will host a Professional Workshop Day in the Devalcourt Lobby.

This event offers students the opportunity to enhance their professional skills and career prospects.

According to the college, representatives from organizations such as One Acadiana, SLCC tutor services, and Goodwill Acadiana will be on hand to provide networking opportunities. Attendees will also receive expert assistance in creating resumes and cover letters.

In addition to these resources, attendees can take advantage of a free headshot session to enhance their LinkedIn profiles, enjoy complimentary snacks, and have a chance to win giveaways.

