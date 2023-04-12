SLCC's annual student showcase features student and faculty programs

Students at SLCC showed off their creative skills today at the annual student showcase.

The annual event gives the community a chance to connect with SLCC's programs, students and faculty.

The event featured demonstrations, art shows and even culinary creations.

Executive Director for Academic Initiatives, Andre Perez said, "Showcase has business and industry partners that come out, they have the community that comes out. So, it is so important for our students to show business and industry because they are going to be working in the fields eventually. We just want visitors today to see the fabulous things that our students are doing. The fabulous work that our faculty is doing to teach these students and show the community that this comprehensive community college means business."