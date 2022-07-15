Watch Now
SLCC plans Saturday registration events

Posted at 9:46 AM, Jul 15, 2022
The South Louisiana Community College plans several Saturday registration events on its Lafayette campus.

The events, "Student Success Live" are set for 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on these days:

Saturday, July 16th
Saturday, July 23rd
Saturday, July 30th
Saturday, August 6th

This in-person, new student orientation session will give students interested in attending the Lafayette Campus several opportunities to register and reserve a seat in the classes of their choosing, officials say.

SLCC classes are filling up fast, and they want to make sure you can get the courses you want or need. Staff will be on hand to help you complete your scheduling and answer all your questions regarding SLCC, officials say.

To make the most of your experience, visit solacc.edu/admissions before your session.

