SLCC not requiring face masks for fully vaccinated individuals

Beginning Friday, May 28, students and faculty at South Louisiana Community College who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear masks.

Those who are not vaccinated will still be encouraged to wear a mask while on campus.

The college says the decision came after Gov. John Bel Edwards adjusted the state's COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Mitigation measures on Tuesday, May 25.

The college's daily check in process and limited access points to buildings will remain in place. They say this will allow them to continue to gather data for the State and Department of Health.

Prior to the Fall semester, SLCC says that they will revisit the decision and update with any additional guidance from the State and CDC.

UL Lafayette and LSU announced on Thursday that they would not change course on mask wearing on campus despite changes to the Governor's Emergency order.

Wearing masks to continue at UL Lafayette and LSU campuses

