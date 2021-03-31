SLCC hosts food drive for people in need

Students at SLCC are helping those who are hungry in the community get back on their feet during the COVID-19 pandemic with a food drive.

The drive was held on SLCC's Bertrand Drive campus and was hosted by SLCC's Beta Xi Omega chapter of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society in collaboration with the Student Government Association and Diversity and Inclusion Programming Board.

All non-perishable items collected during the drive on Wednesday will be shared with local food pantries. Perishable items will be donated to the Lafayette Community Fridge, which is open 24/7 for contactless food drop-off and pick-up. Read more on the Community Fridge here.

Aptly named the "Solidarity—Not Charity—Food Drive," representatives of the two organizations say they instead united with the same end goal.

"We were going to put on a separate drive, but we decided to come together because we both have the common goal to fight food insecurity," explained Brandy Fedeli, Assistant Vice President of the Diversity and Inclusion Programming Board.

