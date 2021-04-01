Sketchy mice beware: Sheriff has a new kitty patrol

The LPSO has made a very important announcement today, one that all rodents operating shady enterprises should be aware of.

"Applications" are now open - but catnip abusers need not apply.

"After years of proven success with our K-9 Unit, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the launch of its very first feline program on April 1, 2021," a Facebook post states. "Preliminary testing & research revealed optimistic results in utilizing feline deputies for missions in which their size, agility & speed are unparalleled—performing patrol functions such as pursuing suspects into small, difficult to maneuver spaces or thick wooded areas."

Other advantages "include decreased costs for rodent & pest control, as well as additional supervision of deputies in our K-9 Unit," the post states.

"The application process is expected to be competitive, & all feline applicants will undergo a catnip usage screening prior to hiring," the post states. "The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is confident this pilot program will prove to be the purrfect addition to the agency, & would like to wish everyone a safe & happy April Fools Day."

It is April 1st and that means some pranks are bound to pop up on social media. A reminder that this is not a real program but it is very cute.

Here's their full post: