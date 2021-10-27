Six teens arrested for armed robbery of two pizza delivery drivers

Six teens have been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of two pizza delivery drivers in Lafayette Parish this week.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office says detectives were called to the 100 block of Windrose Lane in reference to an armed robbery at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Monday, October 25.

Detectives say a large delivery order was called in to the pizza restaurant and when the pair of employees attempted to deliver the order, six masked individuals armed with firearms approached them.

The suspects allegedly demanded money and other items from the victims. Deputies say a cell phone and the food order were taken during the armed robbery.

Duiring the investigation a search warrant was executed on a residence where all six juveniles, a pizza delivery bag and the stolen cell phone was located. Deputies say four firearms, one reported as stolen, and approximately 2.5 ounces of Marijuana were also located.

All six suspects were arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Home on the following charges:

Juvenile Suspect 1, age 16 – Illegal Carrying of Weapons, Armed Robbery (2 counts), Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Marijuana, Attempted 2nd Degree Murder (Additional charge from St. Martinville PD) and Theft of a Firearm (Additional Charge from St. Martinville PD)

Juvenile Suspect 2, age 16 – Illegal Carrying of Weapons, Armed Robbery (2 counts), Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of Marijuana

Juvenile Suspect 3, age 15 – Illegal Carrying of Weapons, Armed Robbery (2 counts), Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of Marijuana

Juvenile Suspect 4, age 15 – Illegal Carrying of Weapons, Armed Robbery (2 counts), Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of Marijuana

Juvenile Suspect 5, age 16 – Illegal Carrying of Weapons, Armed Robbery (2 counts), Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of Marijuana

Juvenile Suspect 6, age 16 – Illegal Carrying of Weapons, Armed Robbery (2 counts), Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of Marijuana

The investigation remains ongoing. No other information was provided.

