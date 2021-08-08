Silverbacks offer improv classes

Silverbacks Improv Theatre is offering a beginner class.

The Improv 1 classes will be on Saturdays from September 25 until October 30. The teacher is Leslie Boudreaux Tidwell, assisted by Haley Anslem. Each class will last from 10 a.m. until noon at Cité des Arts. Students must be at least 16 years of age.

Cost is $120, but there are scholarships available.

You can register online here: https://checkout.square.site/buy/EZEZ2GJG3WGUYVA6JLCVRBHV [checkout.square.site]

Students may also message the Silverbacks Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/SilverbacksImprov [facebook.com], or email with questions at silverbacksimprov@gmail.com.

Since 2015, Silverbacks Improv Theatre has offered Improv classes in Lafayette. As a result, the improv scene has blossomed and continues to grow, organizers say.

This six week course is designed for the complete novice to improv and/or performing arts. Teachers focus on creating a friendly environment for even the most demure wall flower to be able to participate. Improv is excellent for growing skills in communication, team work, and public speaking. Students will be eligible to progress to Improv 2 and 3 following this course, should they choose to continue studying.

This class is unique in that it is the first in-person class offered since the beginning of the pandemic, organizers say. Covid protocols will be in place, including masking.

Tidwell is a new teacher; she was one of Silverbacks first students, and has gone on to found The Weaning Process improv troupe. In addition to her improv accolades, she is a professional teacher with Episcopal School of Acadiana. This cohort of students is sure to have a great experience, organizers say.

"Silverbacks believe that the price should not be a barrier for the study of improv, and will not turn away any students for lack of a traditional fee. Payment plans, scholarships, and barters are all available. Details can be found on silverbacksimprov.com [silverbacksimprov.com]," a release states.

