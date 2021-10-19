Signups ongoing for Salvation Army's gift giving program

Applications are now being accepted for The Salvation Army’s annual program that provides Christmas gifts to children.

The Angel Tree Program is open to applicants in six parishes served by the Salvation Army in Lafayette.

Applicants must bring all required documents to the 212 E 6th Street office for approval. The last opportunity to apply is Saturday, October 23rd, from 9 AM-2PM.

The Salvation Army says that upon completion and approval of the application, individuals will be emailed an appointment time to receive gifts. Applicants must arrive at their appointed time, or all items will be forfeited. Additionally, those applying with other agencies will be removed from The Salvation Army’s registration.

The following items are required to participate in Angel Tree:



A parent or legal guardians photo ID

Proof of current address (utility bill, lease, etc.)

Proof of all household income (including food stamps)

Birth certificates for children 12 and under (children listed must live with applicant full-time in the household)

Clothing/shoe sizes and toy suggestion for children 12 and under

“We need the community’s help, we have already surpassed last year’s numbers. Majority of our neighbors are still experiencing losses and budget cuts,” stated Lafayette Corps Officer, Lieutenant Thomas Johnson. “Angel Tree 2021 is needed in our attempt to continue bringing a little hope to families this year. Every child in our community needs to be able to run to the Christmas tree on Christmas morning with a smile on their face."

For Angel Tree Program concerns or more information on how The Salvation Army is serving in Lafayette, contact Lieutenant Thomas Johnson at 337-235-2407.

