Signing event celebrates Career Center students' success

LAFAYETTE, La. – The W.D. & Mary Baker Smith Career Center held a signing event Wednesday to celebrate Career Center students' success as they sign on with future employers.

Students signed on with employers from around the Lafayette area that include: Peck’s Precision Lawn Care, Service Auto Air, Utility and Industrial Supply, AutoZone, Veronica’s, Super 1 Deli, Star’s Bake Shop, Rotolo’s Pizzeria in Carencro, Sicily’s Pizza, Theriot Fabrication & Welding Custom Boats, Abendroth’s Paint and Body, Acadiana Mazda, Arceneaux Ford, Ross Tire and Service, and Top Cars Collision Center.

In addition to celebrating these students, the celebration also recognized students of the year in each program and students graduating from SLCC with a technical diploma based on the dual enrollment credits earned at the Career Center.

“We are so excited to celebrate these skilled and talented students and acknowledge their accomplishments," said Superintendent Irma Trosclair. "It is our goal to highlight the importance of career and technical education. The skills and credentials students are gaining at the Career Center are important to the students, and are also important to the Lafayette community. LPSS will continue to promote career and technical education to graduate workforce ready young men and women.”

The W.D. & Mary Baker Smith Career Center is an extension of Lafayette Parish School System high schools. Students attend the Career Center for a three-period block of the school day to gain knowledge and skills to earn industry credentials for a job in automotive paint and body, automotive technology, cosmetology, culinary arts, electrical, heating and air conditioning, machining, nursing assistant, medical assistant, emergency medical technician, and welding programs.

------------------------------------------------------------

