Showcasing Acadiana women making history

March is Women's History Month.

It was 1987 when congress designated March as Women’s History Month.

We're celebrating this month to recognize and honor the contributions women have made to society throughout history.

Today I spent some time at a Laura's II Cafe, in Lafayette.

The family owned business opened up in 1968 and serves up all things soul food.

Madonna Broussard, who's been the owner for 23 years says majority of the staff are women.

"My mom worked with my grandmother and she was apart of the business also but both of those two women pioneers especially in Lafayette and in Laura's is a great opportunity." said Madonna Broussard owner of Laura's II Cafe.

Laura's II Cafe serves everything from catfish, rice, corn, and even etouffee.

While I was there I asked some of the customers what they loved about Laura's.

"I enjoy the food I enjoy the customer service I enjoy the friendly nature and it's very welcoming from the time that you enter." said Paula Prejean, dining customer.

"I am a regular Sunday customer me and my mom come and we get our plate lunches." said Jennifer Broussard, dining customer.

The owner tells me they have been serving the same customers for 55 years and prides themselves on being a staple in Lafayette.

"Actually our food has been since 1968, not nothing written down we just kind of start off in the morning what's in our head and defiantly keep it there and to keep that same consistency." said Madonna Broussard owner of Laura's II Cafe.