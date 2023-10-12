Shots for Tots set for October 21

Shots for Tots returns Saturday, October 21.

Each session is held from 9 am to noon in the Children’s Specialty Center, 4704 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy., on the campus of Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital.

Any child under the age of 18 is eligible. The cost is $10 per child. Bring record of previous immunization, if available. No appointment is needed.

The Louisiana Immunization Initiative launched Shots for Tots in 1992 in response to low levels of immunizations among preschool children and a subsequent measles outbreak in the state. Children are most susceptible to vaccine-preventable diseases during their infant years, according to ShotsforTots.com. The Louisiana Immunization Initiative seeks to immunize 90 percent of children with the primary series of immunizations by age 2 through Shots for Tots, a network of public and private entities working together to educate and update parents and providers about the need for infant immunizations. For more information, visit [LourdesRMC.com/ShotsForTots]LourdesRMC.com/ShotsForTots or call (337) 470-KIDS (5437).

When: Saturday, October 21, 9 am – 12 pm

Where: Our Lady of Lourdes Children’s Specialty Center, 4704 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70508