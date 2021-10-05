Shots for Tots returns to Lafayette Oct. 9

Shots for Tots returns from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 9, at 4704 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy., Lafayette, LA 70508, on the campus of Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Hospital.

The cost is $10 per child. Bring a record of previous immunization, if available.

This is the last scheduled date for 2021. Shots for Tots dates for 2022 include:

Saturday, Jan. 8

Saturday, April 23

Saturday, July 23

Saturday, Oct. 8

The COVID-19 vaccine is not available at Shots for Tots, but can be acquired for eligible recipients by calling (337) 470-GoMD (4663) or visiting LourdesRMC.com, where you can schedule a vaccine appointment, see eligibility requirements, and discover more.

The Louisiana Immunization Initiative launched Shots for Tots in 1992 in response to low levels of immunizations among preschool children and a subsequent measles outbreak in the state. Children are most susceptible to vaccine-preventable diseases during their infant years, according to ShotsforTots.com. The Louisiana Immunization Initiative seeks to immunize 90 percent of children with the primary series of immunizations by age two through Shots for Tots, a network of public and private entities working together to educate and update parents and providers about the need for infant immunizations.

