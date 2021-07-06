Shots fired on Ambassador Caffery Monday morning

Police were called to the 4200 block of Ambassador Caffery Monday morning after people in two vehicles were shooting at each other.

Officers were called to the area just before 11 a.m. on Monday, a spokesperson said; witnesses reported that people in two vehicles were shooting at each other in the parking lot at that block.

The involved vehicles were a white Tahoe and a black BMW. The driver of the Tahoe was still there when police arrived bu tthe BMW driver had fled, the spokesperson said.

The driver and passenger of the Tahoe told police they didn't know who was driving the other vehicle, but said they fired guns at it after the BMW chased them.

Two weapons were seized and booked into evidence seized from the Tahoe.

The investigation is still ongoing, at this time no arrests have been made and the identity of the BMW involved is still unknown.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.