Shots fired near Lafayette's Grand -16 Theater

Lafayette Police confirm they responded to a shots fired call near the Grand-16 theater in Lafayette Saturday night.

Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Greene tells KATC's Jim Hummel that police were initially called for a disturbance at the theater about a large crowd at 9:17 p.m. Saturday night.

Sgt Greene says shots were fired at around 10:09 in the area, and casings were found on Doucet Road, which is adjacent to the Grand 16.

Sgt. Greene says the shooting did not happen at the Grand-16, and as of late Saturday night there are no reports that anyone was actually shot.

So far no arrests.

If you have any information, call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

