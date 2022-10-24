Shopping for Halloween costumes on a budget

Inflation drove up the prices of everything from clothes to shoes.

Halloween is right around the corner, and if you are having trouble finding a costume your local thrift store may be the place to go.

Hope Johnson, Senior Director of Donated Goods Retail said, "If a customer chooses to shop at Goodwill, you can get a lot of items at a very low cost. We have a variety of do it yourselves, a lot of new items that can be purchased some being butterfly wings for kids we have face stickers face mask."

Residents were out and about shopping and explained their Halloween costumes and how excited they are for Halloween.

Lawson Guillot, dressing up as Jason for Halloween said, "My Halloween costume is Jason and I'm so excited for Halloween."

Mason Drummond, dressing up as Frodo for Halloween said, "It's going to be like a long sleeve white shirt, with some pants that are kind of cut off by the ankles, and some shoulder straps that go from the pants over my shoulders, and a little necklace with a ring."

Hopefully some of these tips can help you save a buck while getting in the Halloween spirit.

