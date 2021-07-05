Shooting victim hits median at Emergency Room

A shooting victim who drove himself to the emergency room last night caused a stir when he arrived.

Police say a man was shot somewhere in Lafayette and drove himself to the emergency room; he arrived shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday. The person wouldn't tell police anything about where was shot or who shot him, Lafayette Police say.

A spokesperson for Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center said the man hit a curb in the median when he arrived, but didn't do any damage to the actual hospital structure.

Ochsner LGMC staff helped him out of the vehicle and into the hospital, where he was treated for his wounds. Police were called and they arrived and temporarily shut down part of the canopy to process the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.