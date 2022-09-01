Shooting leaves 15-year-old boy dead; police asking for tips

Lafayette Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left a 15-year-old dead.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Toulouse Drive just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night. They found the teen there, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the investigation determined that the victim and two other people were involved in an altercation with the suspect over drugs. The altercation lead to a firearm being discharged and the victim was struck. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown vehicle prior to officer’s arrival. Detectives with the criminal investigation division are actively working the case.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.