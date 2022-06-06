Sheriffs and police pitching in as Duson PD hit with COVID

Other law enforcement agencies are pitching in after half of the Duson Police force - and its chief - tested positive for COVID since Thursday.

Chief Kip Judice says four of his eight officers have tested positive since last week, and he tested positive this morning.

Judice says Sheriff Mark Garber, Sheriff KP Gibson and Louisiana State Police have pitched in to help.

Here's how it will work:

Duson Police Administrative Offices will be closed the remainder of this week, while office space is sanitized. Officials hope the office will open again on June 13.

All administrative phone calls can be diverted to Duson Town Hall 337 873-6754.

In-progress crimes will be diverted to the approximate sheriff’s office or state police as per proper mutual aid agreements.

Non in-progress calls will be handled by a Duson Police Officer who is well, there may be a delay in these responses but all calls will be handled, Judice says.

"Public safety officials have mutual aid agreements for these type of emergencies and having sick people potentially infecting other citizens is not the proper response," Judice says. "These procedures will remain in affect until it is safe and responsible for the Duson PD to return to normal operations."