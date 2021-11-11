SFD: No injuries reported after occupant intentionally set fire to home

No one was injured in a residential fire that was allegedly intentionally set by the home's occupant, Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier says.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 200 block of Haven Loop shortly before 1:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon. They found a manufactured home engulfed in flames and quickly entered the home. Sonnier says firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control, but the home was a total loss because of the fire and smoke damage.

The fire was determined to have been intentionally set by the occupant, Sonnier says. The occupant was taken to a local facility for an evaluation.

No firefighters or civilians were injured as a result of the incident.

Carencro and Duson Fire Department units responded to help with the fire.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel