SFD: Cause of Scott house fire, explosion determined to be electrical in nature

The cause of an explosion and fire at a Scott home on Tuesday was determined by investigators to be electrical in nature.

The Scott Fire Department says the fire initiated from an exterior structure connected to the residence in the 100 Block of Lloyd Road.

Firefighters responded on April 6 at 7:33 p.m., to the residence in reference to an explosion and possible fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they observed a home engulfed in flames. As a result of high winds, the fire was beginning to spread to a neighboring home.

Firefighters deployed two handlines, one to combat the engulfed home and another to the neighboring home. At that point, firefighters say they realized the fire had already spread into the neighboring home’s attic.

Additional crews were deployed into the attic where the fire was quickly extinguished.

The fire in the initial home was then brought under control and extinguished.

An occupant of the home was able to safely escape without injury. A cat was unable to escape and died.

After knocking on the door to alert the neighboring home’s elderly occupant, who firefighers say is hearing impaired, a neighbor used a large rock to gain access into the home and safely evacuate that person, firefighters said.

An investigation ruled the fire accidental in nature.

Firefighters from Duson, Judice and Lafayette Fire Departments responded to assist.

The initial home is a total loss, while the neighboring home received moderate damage, the department said.

