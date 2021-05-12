Watch
Several roads closed in Lafayette Parish following overnight heavy rains

Posted at 7:18 AM, May 12, 2021
Several roads in Lafayette Parish are closed Wednesday morning due to high water from overnight heavy rain.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office has updated a list of road closures in the parish for Wednesday, May 12.

To see a full list of road closures and areas of high water, click here. The site will be updated when roadways have reopened.

Roads closed:

  • Arceneaux Road at Potier Road
  • Benoit Road at Gayle Road
  • Benoit Road at Mills Street
  • Bonin Road from Ambassador Caffery to Fortune Road
  • Chemin Metairie at Briar Green Drive
  • Chemin Metairie to Fortune Road
  • Chemin Metairie at Kirkwood Lane
  • Gallet Road
  • Heritage Avenue at Griffin
  • Janvier Road at Gloria Switch Road
  • Landry Road at Dassass Road
  • 800 block of Malapart Road
  • Mermentau Road at Savoy Road
  • Mills Street at Rue Scholastique
  • Mills Street at Malapart Road
  • Mills Street from Benoit Road to Vatican Road
  • N Larriviere Road at Young Street
  • Oak Springs Lane at Dillon Road
  • 400 block of Pecan Grove Road to Shell Lane
  • Renaud Drive from Mills Street to Heide Circle
  • 600 block of Ridge Road
  • 2800 block of Robley Drive
  • S Larriviere Road to Young Street
  • Saint Charles Street at Saint John Street
  • 1900 block of Savoy Road to the Vermilion River
  • Savoy Road at Gallet
  • 3500 block of Verot School Road
  • W Gloria Switch Road at Desoto Road
  • W Willow Street east of Pecan Grove

Water on roads:

  • Janvier Road at Gloria Switch Road
  • Mills Street at Malapart Road
  • SW Evangeline Thruway Bridge
  • 100 block of Wagon Trail Road

