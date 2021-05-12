Several roads closed in Lafayette Parish following overnight heavy rains

Several roads in Lafayette Parish are closed Wednesday morning due to high water from overnight heavy rain.
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office has updated a list of road closures in the parish for Wednesday, May 12.
To see a full list of road closures and areas of high water, click here. The site will be updated when roadways have reopened.
Roads closed:
- Arceneaux Road at Potier Road
- Benoit Road at Gayle Road
- Benoit Road at Mills Street
- Bonin Road from Ambassador Caffery to Fortune Road
- Chemin Metairie at Briar Green Drive
- Chemin Metairie to Fortune Road
- Chemin Metairie at Kirkwood Lane
- Gallet Road
- Heritage Avenue at Griffin
- Janvier Road at Gloria Switch Road
- Landry Road at Dassass Road
- 800 block of Malapart Road
- Mermentau Road at Savoy Road
- Mills Street at Rue Scholastique
- Mills Street at Malapart Road
- Mills Street from Benoit Road to Vatican Road
- N Larriviere Road at Young Street
- Oak Springs Lane at Dillon Road
- 400 block of Pecan Grove Road to Shell Lane
- Renaud Drive from Mills Street to Heide Circle
- 600 block of Ridge Road
- 2800 block of Robley Drive
- S Larriviere Road to Young Street
- Saint Charles Street at Saint John Street
- 1900 block of Savoy Road to the Vermilion River
- Savoy Road at Gallet
- 3500 block of Verot School Road
- W Gloria Switch Road at Desoto Road
- W Willow Street east of Pecan Grove
Water on roads:
- Janvier Road at Gloria Switch Road
- Mills Street at Malapart Road
- SW Evangeline Thruway Bridge
- 100 block of Wagon Trail Road
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers