Several roads closed in Lafayette Parish following overnight heavy rains

Several roads in Lafayette Parish are closed Wednesday morning due to high water from overnight heavy rain.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office has updated a list of road closures in the parish for Wednesday, May 12.

To see a full list of road closures and areas of high water, click here. The site will be updated when roadways have reopened.

Roads closed:

Arceneaux Road at Potier Road

Benoit Road at Gayle Road

Benoit Road at Mills Street

Bonin Road from Ambassador Caffery to Fortune Road

Chemin Metairie at Briar Green Drive

Chemin Metairie to Fortune Road

Chemin Metairie at Kirkwood Lane

Gallet Road

Heritage Avenue at Griffin

Janvier Road at Gloria Switch Road

Landry Road at Dassass Road

800 block of Malapart Road

Mermentau Road at Savoy Road

Mills Street at Rue Scholastique

Mills Street at Malapart Road

Mills Street from Benoit Road to Vatican Road

N Larriviere Road at Young Street

Oak Springs Lane at Dillon Road

400 block of Pecan Grove Road to Shell Lane

Renaud Drive from Mills Street to Heide Circle

600 block of Ridge Road

2800 block of Robley Drive

S Larriviere Road to Young Street

Saint Charles Street at Saint John Street

1900 block of Savoy Road to the Vermilion River

Savoy Road at Gallet

3500 block of Verot School Road

W Gloria Switch Road at Desoto Road

W Willow Street east of Pecan Grove

Water on roads:

Janvier Road at Gloria Switch Road

Mills Street at Malapart Road

SW Evangeline Thruway Bridge

100 block of Wagon Trail Road

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel