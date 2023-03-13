Several units called to assist in residential fire in Scott

SCOTT, La. — On Monday, March 13, 2023, at 2 am, the Scott Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the 100 block of Maywood Street.

According to Fire Chief Chad P. Sonnier, dispatched firefighters observed a home completely engulfed in flames. A neighboring home was also being threatened due to strong winds.

Neighbors informed emergency responders that the home had been vacant for some time. Firefighters began taking measures to protect the neighboring home. The fire was quickly brought under control once additional crews in the parish arrived on scene, says Chief Sonnier.

The neighboring home sustained moderate heat damage. The home in which the fire originated in, however, is a complete loss.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, authorities say. No firefighters or civilians were injured as a result of the incident.

Units from Duson, Carencro and Lafayette responded to assist.