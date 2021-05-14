Seven recruits graduate Friday to become Lafayette firefighters

Seven recruits graduated from the Louis F. Babin Institute of Fire Training on Friday to become official Lafayette firefighters.

The recruits went through sixteen weeks of classroom instruction, hands-on training and physical fitness to reach this milestone.

The 104th Firefighter Recruit Graduation Ceremony was held at 9:00 am at the Lafayette Fire Training Center on N. Dugas Road.

The Lafayette Fire Department says that the training required of the firefighters was very different from past years.

Recruits learned the principles of fire behavior, fire chemistry, structural design, water application, firefighting tactics, search and rescue, EMS, hose lays, and more, according to the department.

On Friday, the recruits were rewarded for their dedication and efforts as they transition to the rank of Firefighter.

"We are honored and fortunate to have these individuals join our organization," the department says.

