Services set for Dwight S. “Bo” Ramsay

Services will be Thursday, June 2 at Episcopal School of Acadiana's Henton Chapel for Dwight S. "Bo" Ramsay, who died May 19 at the age of 94.

The service will be at 11 a.m. Arrangements are being handled by Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, where visitation will be observed until 7 p.m. this evening.

Additional visitation at E.S.A. will begin at 9:00 am the day of service and extend to service time. Interment will follow at Fountain Memorial. Officiating the service will be Father Michael Bordelon, Rector of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church.

Ramsay was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, where he served two tours. He earned a Purple Heart on Heartbreak Ridge.

He had a long career in oil and gas, first drilling rigs in Arkansas, Wyoming and Montana, then as a geologist for Vickers Petroleum, Standard Oil and Gas, and Alco Oil and Gas. He founded Aries Marine Corporation, a company still operating today, and helped built the Farm d'Allie Golf Club in Carencro.

Some of this local contributions include: Founding member of the Board of Directors to Southwest National Bank of Lafayette, Advisory Board Member of Iberia Bank, Chamber of Commerce, Krewe of Gabriel, National Ocean Industries Association, Offshore Marine Service Association, Lafayette Geological Society, American Association of Petroleum Geologists and Society of Independent Professional Earth Scientists.

He was named LAGCOE “LOOEY” in 2011. He received the Civic Cup in 2012.

He supported many local charities, including Acadiana Symphony, Boys and Girls Clubs, St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, Lafayette Community Health Clinic, Bridge Ministries, United Way of Acadiana, UL Foundation, Special Olympics, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Episcopal School of Acadiana (ESA) and Moncus Park.

He was one of the founders of ESA, but also donated to other area public, protestant and Catholic schools. He was a supporter and fan of UL and LSU. He's survived by his wife, brother, children, grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

To read a full and detailed obituary of his life accomplishments, pursuits and contributions, please click here.