Services set for beloved Carencro Catholic coach

Funeral services will be Friday, July 14, for Jeremi Anthony Richey.

Richey, 32, was a coach at Carencro Catholic School. He died last week in St. Augustine, Florida.

The services will be at noon at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Carencro, with interment to follow at the church cemetery. Father Kyle White, pastor of St. Leo Catholic Church, will officiate the services at St. Peter’s. Readers will be Addison and Reagan Richey.

According to family posts on social media, he drowned while on vacation.

Here's his obituary:

Though spending much of his childhood in many cities around the country, Jeremi’s home was Carencro, Louisiana. Here he attended Carencro Catholic School and Teurlings Catholic High School, graduating in 2009. Affectionately known by himself and others as many names, at the top of the list, proudly, was “Coach Jeremi”. His love and passion for children and sports was carried into his adult life, a majority of that being spent coaching. He was an enthusiastic fan of all things sports. Whether it was coaching, participating, or cheering players on, Jeremi had an immense passion for athletics. Jeremi also loved spending time with friends and family, giving undivided love and attention to each person he encountered, and never failing to light up a room with his big smile and laughter.

Survivors include his parents, Wade and Felicia Richey; his two sisters, Reagan and Addison Richey; grandparents, Wanda Plauché and her husband, Wayne, Jennifer Richey and her husband, Clarence, and Audrey Tauzin; Godparents, Brandon Bradshaw and Jene Hernandez; Godchildren, Kordan Hooper, Laiken Cary, and Royer Barnett; his aunts and uncles, Sarah Richey and her husband, Danny, Aundrea Tauzin, Josh Tauzin, Crystal Granger and her husband, Nick, Sonya Hussey and her husband, Brandon, Casey Plauche and his wife, Candace, Lucas Plauche, Cate Plauche, and Kim Dieudonne; along with his many beloved cousins and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Nolan Tauzin; and his uncle, Christopher Richey.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, at Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro, and continue from 8:00 a.m. until time of service on Friday, July 14.

A rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in the funeral home, led by the family.

Following services, a celebration of life will be held at 4106 N. University Ave, Carencro, LA.

The family would like to extend the utmost gratitude to the medical team and staff at Flagler Hospital, in Saint Augustine, FL, along with all in Jeremi’s presence at Crescent Beach, for their tireless work, care, and compassion for him and his family.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Bradshaw, Blake Gauthier, Josh Tauzin, Hunter Richey, Josh Richey, Phillip Taylor, and Kordan Hooper. Honorary pallbearer will be Kylan Theriot.

Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.