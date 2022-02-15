Services set for businessman and philanthropist Doug Ashy Sr.

Services have been set for Douglas Elias Ashy Sr., a longtime Lafayette businessman and philanthropist who died Monday.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, followed by interment in Calvary Cemetery.

Ashy, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 14, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family.

The Most Reverend, J. Douglas Deshotel, Bishop, Diocese of Lafayette, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass. Reverend F. Hampton Davis and Reverend Howard Blessing will concelebrate. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Friday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and will continue on Saturday from 8:00 AM until 10:30 AM.

A Rosary will be prayed Friday evening at 6:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.

Ashy is survived by his wife of 70 years, Ena Claire Moss Ashy; children, siblings, and grandchildren and great-grandchildren who called him "Popper."

Ashy was a graduate of Lafayette High, where he met his wife Claire. He attended Spencer's Business College and began working in the business materials industry, which led to his opening his first business, Doug Ashy Lumber, at the age of 30. A 1962 fire destroyed that business, but following that his own competitors, customers and friends came to his aid to assist him in rebuilding the current Doug Ashy Building Materials, Inc.

His sons managed and grew the business after his retirement, and the company now has eight locations, more than 300 employees and is operated by the third generation of Ashys.

In addition to being a successful businessman, Ashy also served his community as chairman for numerous organizations including United Givers Fund, Goodwill, Better Business Bureau, Lafayette Juvenile Young Adult Program, Lafayette Association for Retarded Citizens (LARC), and various others.

Ashy helped organize St. Joseph Diner and St. Joseph Shelter for Men, was a charter member of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, and was the recipient of the Civic Cup Award for Lafayette in 1987 and the Leadership in Philanthropy Award for Lafayette Parish in 2021.

