Self defense tips that anyone can use

LAFAYETTE, La. — We've all heard about the importance of self defense, and at some point we may be put in a position where we take on the responsibility that only we can protect ourself.

Justin Buford, owner and chief instructor at Acadiana Krav Maga School of Self Defense, has been teaching self defense for eight years. He's a firm believer in it being the most important skill that anyone can learn.

"I am a big proponent of the Second Amendment. Absolutely. Here's the thing: If you are suddenly attacked, where is that firearm? Do you know how to use it if you are suddenly attacked? What we do is, we teach you how to defend yourself against that sudden attack so you can back up, gain your distance and draw your weapon from a position of vantage or concealment, as opposed to pulling your weapon while you are in the process of being attacked," Buford explains.

While knowing how to physically defend yourself during an attack is a core of his teachings, Buford says learning how to prevent that attack is just as important.

"If we use our brains, which is our primary self-defense tool, versus our hands, generally everything comes out a lot better," he says. "If we don't have to get in a fight, then nobody gets hurt."

Being aware of your surroundings at all times is the most effective way to avoid an attack. Look up and don't be distracted by things like your phone or your keys in your hand. That way, if you are approached by an attacker, you're always prepared.

Those taking Buford's classes say that they feel more confident in their ability to protect themselves if the need arises.

"I am hoping that after this class I will be prepared if ever I was being threatened or possibly attacked, and I think it will allow me to have a little more confidence in doing so," says Carrie Theard, who attended Buford's class.

Protecting ourselves from being harmed, injured or killed is a basic right of every human being, so instead of becoming vulnerable and helpless, we should learn the tactics to defend ourselves.