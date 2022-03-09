Second Harvest to host Acadiana Duck Derby in April

Rubber ducks will race at Moncus Park in April during Second Harvest Food Bank's first-ever Acadiana Duck Derby.

Funds raised from the derby will provide meals for children and families facing hunger in the Acadiana area.

The event takes place Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 3:00 pm in Wetland Pond at Moncus Park.

“Every duck entered, Second Harvest helps provide up to 20 meals for a child or family in need in Acadiana,” said Paul Scelfo, Regional Director of Second Harvest Food Bank. “Every duck represents one of our kind neighbors stepping up for families in crisis.”

This year, Second Harvest says 15,000 $5 rubber ducks are available for a chance to win the grand prize of $5,000 and other prizes.

Each duck will be assigned a unique race number and dropped into the pond to race towards the finish line. The first 11 ducks to cross the finish line will be identified and announced at the conclusion of the race (Winners need not be present to win).

Ducks are available for "adoption" for $5 each, $25 for a pack of 6, $50 for 12, or $100 for 25 for a chance to win $5,000 or one of 10 other prizes.

Ducks can be adopted at the Second Harvest Food Bank website, no-hunger.org

Eleven prizes will be awarded:

1st Place: $5,000 cash grand prize

2nd Place: $1,000 Gift Certificate to Allure Enhancement

3rd Place: Two-Night Stay at The Carriage House Hotel

4th Place: Raising Cane’s for a Year

5th Place: Free consultation with Botox treatment & Silk Peel at Lafayette Dermatology & Cosmetic Center

6th Place: $250 Gift Card to Nunu’s Youngsville

7th Place: Birthday Party for 10 at Surge Entertainment

8th Place: Family Photo Session at Janeen Elaine Photography

9th Place: Julie Vos Stack Bracelets from Caroline & Company

10th Place: Gift Card to TULA Tacos + Amigos

11th Place: Mignon Faget Bracelets from Paul’s Jewelry

All funds raised from the Acadiana Duck Derby will go to support Second Harvest’s mission to solve hunger.

For more information, visit www.no-hunger.org.

