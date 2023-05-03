Second Harvest Food Bank to host a free "Giving Day" Grocery Giveaway

LAFAYETTE, La. — Second Harvest Food Bank (SHFB) is hosting a “Giving Day” Grocery Giveaway to address food insecurity in South Louisiana parishes.

The food distribution will provide free food, including non-perishable pantry staples and fresh produce, to local families across Acadiana.

Hundreds are expected to attend tomorrow:



Thursday, May 4, 2023

12 to 1 pm Second Harvest Food Bank 215 East Pinhook, Lafayette, La. 70501



According to Natalie Jayroe, CEO and President of Second Harvest Food Bank, Second Harvest currently has 2.8 million pounds of food on hand at its Acadiana warehouse. This is a significant decrease from the 4.5 million pounds of food that is usually kept stored on the shelves. The amount of food donated in the past year has declined by 33 percent.

The decrease in donations is alarming as summer approaches, with children out of school and the uncertainty of another hurricane season. Seniors on fixed incomes, along with South Louisiana residents in rural communities where food insecurity is prevalent and poverty is higher, will be impacted the most, Second Harvest reports.

With every dollar donated, Second Harvest can provide three meals.

“Ensuring that our neighbors have food on their tables is a responsibility we all share,” said Jayroe. “Gifts of support on days like SOLA Giving Day are critical. Donations make our work possible.”

SOLA Giving Day is Thursday, May 4; however, donations can be made before SOLA Giving Day now at www.no-hunger.org/soladay.

To learn more about Second Harvest Food and ways to volunteer, donate non-perishable food items or give a gift that will provide nutritious meals to a family in need, visit www.no-hunger.org.