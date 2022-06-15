Second Harvest Food Bank Donated food Items To Elderly residents in Scott.

Inflation is pinching everyone, but seniors on fixed incomes are especially at risk.

With that reality in mind, Second Harvest Food Bank partnered with Ochsner Lafayette General and Acadiana Ambulance to pass out 88 boxes to elders in the Acadiana Heritage Apartment Complex.

Volunteers from Second Harvest went door to door handing out a week’s worth of shelf stable meals that contained protein, fruits, and vegetables.

The regional director for Second Harvest says because of inflation, the price of different goods such as groceries are constantly climbing, and he doesn't want an elderly person deprived of food.

“Now in the Acadiana area around 16% of our seniors are considered food insecure, meaning that they are making choices to purchase something other than food when they need food. So, what the Second Harvest tries to do is bridge that gap,” said Paul Scelfo.

A longtime resident of the complex says she’s on a fixed income and having these items helps a lot.

“I’m grateful, that means I’ll have to go out less and spend on gas or anything and it saves me money in one way, and I don’t have to worry about the next meal coming. It really is helpful,” said Caroline Crator.