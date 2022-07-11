Second Chance Job Fair set for later this month

Community organizations will host the 2nd Chance Job Fair on Thursday, July 21.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, at Philadelphia Christian Church, 200 W. Willow Street in Lafayette. The event is open to Justice Involved and Formerly Incarcerated Persons, and the public.

In addition to meeting with companies that are currently hiring, attendees will learn about resources in Lafayette and the surrounding areas for current and formerly incarcerated persons and their families.

“The companies and resource providers participating in the 2nd Chance Job Fair understand the importance of providing employment opportunities to a broader talent pool in the region,” says Mandi D. Mitchell, President and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. “Companies that are willing to hire formerly incarcerated persons help make the transition from incarceration into the community smoother, provide greater opportunities for success for the individuals they hire, and provide mutually beneficial economic outcomes for the individuals, the employer, and the community as a whole.”

“We want to provide every opportunity possible to all formerly incarcerated persons to help them succeed long term. Making these resources available and offering the type of assistance this event provides drastically reduces recidivism rates,” says Sheriff Mark Garber.

To view a list of participating companies, visit www.lafayette.org/2ndchance

Two job fair preparation events will take place at Fellowship Full Gospel Ministries, at 138 Friendship Street in Lafayette, from 10 a.m. to noon. On Saturday, July 16, free haircuts, professional clothing, and support services will be available. On Monday, July 18, Pastor Charles Banks and career specialists from Acadiana Workforce Solutions will provide resume assistance and advice to prepare for the job fair and meeting with the employers.

“Searching for a job can be challenging if you do not have the resources to present yourself in the best way. The two job fair prep events will provide job seekers with physical resources and advice to make the job fair productive for them,” says Charles Banks, pastor of Fellowship Full Gospel Ministries.

The job fair is presented by Beacon Community Connections, Fellowship Full Gospel Ministries, Lafayette Economic Development Authority, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Department of Corrections-Probation and Parole, Louisiana Workforce Commission/Acadiana Workforce Solutions, and VOTE: Voice of the Experienced,