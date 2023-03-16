Second Chance Job Fair planned

A Second Chance Job Fair is set for April in Lafayette.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. until noon at Philadelphia Christian Church, 200 W. Willow Street, Lafayette.

The event is open to Justice Involved and Formerly Incarcerated Persons and the public.

In addition to meeting with companies that are currently hiring, attendees will learn about resources in Lafayette and the surrounding areas for current and formerly incarcerated persons and their families.

“The companies and resource providers participating in the 2nd Chance Job Fair understand the importance of providing employment opportunities to a broader talent pool in the region,” says Mandi D. Mitchell, President and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. “Companies that are willing to hire formerly incarcerated persons help make the transition from incarceration into the community smoother, provide greater opportunities for success for the individuals they hire, and provide mutually beneficial economic outcomes for the individuals, the employer, and the community as a whole.”

"We want to provide every opportunity possible to all formerly incarcerated persons to help them succeed long-term," said Lafayette Sheriff Mark Garber. "Making these resources available and offering the type of assistance this event provides drastically reduces recidivism rates."

To view a list of participating companies, visit www.lafayette.org/2ndchance [lafayette.org].

Three job fair preparation events will take place prior to the event in Abbeville, Crowley, and Lafayette. Career specialists from Acadiana Workforce Solutions will provide resume assistance and advice to prepare for the job fair and meeting with employers.

Thursday, March 16 | 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. | Vermilion Parish Government office, 407 Charity St, Abbeville

Thursday, March 23 | 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. | Acadiana Workforce Solutions, 11 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley

Monday, March 27 | 10 a.m. to noon | Downtown Convention Center, 124 S Buchanan St, Lafayette

"Searching for a job can be challenging if you do not have the resources to present yourself in the best way," says Charles Banks, pastor of Fellowship Full Gospel Ministries. "The three job fair prep events will provide job seekers with resources and advice to make the job fair productive for them."

The job fair is presented by Lafayette Economic Development Authority, Fellowship Full Gospel Ministries, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Department of Corrections-Probation and Parole, and Louisiana Workforce Commission/Acadiana Workforce Solutions.