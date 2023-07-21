Second arrest made in W. Gilman Street homicide

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the homicide investigation from July 5, 2023, which occurred in the 500 block of W. Gilman Street.

The suspect is identified as a 19-year-old Zentrell Gardner, of St. Martinville, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.

Gardner has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail for one count of second degree murder and eight counts attempted first degree murder.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel