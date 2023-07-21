Watch Now
Second arrest made in W. Gilman Street homicide

Posted at 3:03 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 16:03:27-04

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the homicide investigation from July 5, 2023, which occurred in the 500 block of W. Gilman Street.

The suspect is identified as a 19-year-old Zentrell Gardner, of St. Martinville, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.

Gardner has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail for one count of second degree murder and eight counts attempted first degree murder.

