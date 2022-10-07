Watch Now
Sears building to become self-storage

Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - A picture of a Sears department store on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Posted at 8:41 AM, Oct 07, 2022
The old Sears building at The Acadiana Mall has been sold to a developer who will convert it to a climate-controlled self-storage facility, our media partners at The Advocate are reporting.

Star Lafayette LLC, which is registered with Ted Filer with Florida-based development company Mustard Street Management, bought the building from Sears’ real estate holdings company, Seritage SRC Finance, for $1.5 million, the newspaper reports.

The 197,000-square-foot building has been out of commerce since the troubled retail company closed it in June 2017. Filer’s development company will handle the demo work and construction, and national self-storage company Extra Space will manage it, the Advocate reports.

It’s the eighth former retail space in a shopping mall that Filer’s company will convert into a self-storage space, he told the Advocate.

To read the full interview, with all the details about the planned timeline, click here.

