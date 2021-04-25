SEACOR Power victim laid to rest in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — Friends and family gathered to lay Ernest Williams of Arnaudville to rest. He’s one of the victims of the Seacor Power disaster.

The service was held at Spirit of Liberty in Lafayette on Saturday, April 24.

His family and friends remember him as a loving husband and father, a wonderful cook, and a hard-working man who was quiet and kind.

They say he enjoyed the church and maintaining his lawn – but most of all keeping a smile on everyone’s face.

“He took care of us, not materialistic, he made sure we had it, but love... He had for all of us,” said one of his daughters at the service.

One of his cousins, Leroy Jackson, who worked with him when Williams was in his teen years, says he was a dedicated worker.

“Ernest, from what I experienced, he grew up, he had a drive in him, he had that determination to do something,” said Jackson. “And when he was given a task, he took it to heart.”

His daughters say Williams was a great role model for what love should be.

“He had so much love for my mom that he respected us as his daughters and no matter what he did, he always made it right,” she said.

His son, Bryson Williams, said his father left big shoes to fill, and that his father taught him morals and values.

“In these 32 years, that man instilled so much in me and my siblings and every person he ran across,” he said.

The family says they are praying and standing in solidarity with other families of the missing men from the Seacor Power.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel